Brokers Offer Predictions for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

