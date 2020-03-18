Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

