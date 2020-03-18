Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 907,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.