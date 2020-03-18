Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Grows Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 12,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,489. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

