Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ingredion by 297.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,552. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

