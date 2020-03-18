Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,198. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.