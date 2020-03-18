Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,267.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLG traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 36,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,071. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

