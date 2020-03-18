Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.83% of New Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New Home by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Home by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Home by 18,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Home by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Home Company Inc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.59.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

