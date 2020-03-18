Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases 29,994 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 1.72% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,575. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.