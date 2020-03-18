Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 1,586,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,727. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

