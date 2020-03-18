Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.89.

Shares of CP traded down $16.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. 167,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,926. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $185.11 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.