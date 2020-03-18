Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $59,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $22,842,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,774,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 364,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

