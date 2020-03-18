Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 102,000 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CTT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 10,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.