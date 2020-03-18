Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 137,800 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rayonier worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 8,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Citigroup increased their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

