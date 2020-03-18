Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 180,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.