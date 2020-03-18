Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.