Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 1,050,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 1,487,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

