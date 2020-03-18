Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 150,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88.

NYSE:KOD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 624,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,617. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

