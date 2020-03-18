BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.95 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.95 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:BTB.UN traded down C$0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.40. 627,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,613. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.