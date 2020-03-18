BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $6,578.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.04077166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

