Burberry Group (BURBY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/28/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/27/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.