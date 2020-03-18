Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $60,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 687,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $15.16 on Wednesday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,905. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $213.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

