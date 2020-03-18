Burst Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,926.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Burst has a market cap of $7.29 million and $38,926.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,180,384 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

