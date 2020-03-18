Bytom (BTM) Price Down 34.2% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, BigONE and Bibox. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $48.94 million and $12.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00641208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000266 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Kucoin, BitMart, BigONE, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Gate.io, RightBTC, LBank, Neraex, OTCBTC, EXX, Huobi, FCoin, CoinEx, Cryptopia, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.