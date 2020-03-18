C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 334,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

