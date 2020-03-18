C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 334,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

