Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,606.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One stock opened at $1,229.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,642.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 12 month low of $927.00 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

