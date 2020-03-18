Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 15,963,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,071. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.