Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & GulfSlope Energy (NYSE:GSPE) Financial Survey

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 5 10 0 2.67 GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and GulfSlope Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.57 $681.07 million $1.62 11.42 GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 32.96% 29.82% 14.98% GulfSlope Energy N/A -442.00% -28.20%

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats GulfSlope Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.