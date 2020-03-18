Calfrac Well Services’ (CFW) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFW. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.92.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.16. 272,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,505. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

