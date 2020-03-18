California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Diamondback Energy (NYSE:FANG) Financial Comparison

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.05 -$28.00 million $1.40 1.83 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 0.62 $240.00 million $6.93 2.25

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -1.06% -26.12% 0.99% Diamondback Energy 6.05% 7.00% 4.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for California Resources and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 2 1 2 0 2.00 Diamondback Energy 0 5 17 0 2.77

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $125.59, suggesting a potential upside of 707.14%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Volatility & Risk

California Resources has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats California Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

