Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

CPB stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

