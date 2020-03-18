Canaccord Genuity Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$16.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. Cormark reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.67 and a twelve month high of C$68.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Brian Dalton bought 3,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,077.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,077 shares in the company, valued at C$8,492,329.17. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells bought 3,200 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at C$782,308.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $140,282.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.