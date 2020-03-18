Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,928 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

