Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 320,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

