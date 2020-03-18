CanYaCoin (CAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $5.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.04077166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

