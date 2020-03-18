Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

