Cardano Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $650.76 million and approximately $76.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00020271 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.03258884 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008731 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000571 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Indodax, DragonEX, Exmo, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

