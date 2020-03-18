Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.25. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.23.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,201. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million and a PE ratio of 0.58.

Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

