Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

CDLX stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,522. The firm has a market cap of $997.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,923.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $323,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,941.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,098 shares of company stock valued at $22,896,565. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

