Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.44. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

