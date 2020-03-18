Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $514,391.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $514,391.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.03983502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,375,094,264 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.