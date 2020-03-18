Castle One Day Volume Tops $30.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $42,089.20 and $30.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00053698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00930968 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,145,157 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

