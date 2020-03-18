Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 49.69%.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,602. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $313.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

