Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

