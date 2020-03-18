Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33

Media headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Caterpillar’s analysis:

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 6,990,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

