Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

CAT stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

