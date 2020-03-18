Catex Token Achieves Market Cap of $128,731.96 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $128,731.96 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.03889322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

