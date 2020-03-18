Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

