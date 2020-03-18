CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPCAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

